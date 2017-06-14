Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 14, 2017
After-school eSports clubs are now a thing in the UK
June 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
The British eSports Association has partnered with Westminster City Council to establish after-school eSports clubs in the UK.

It's a unique move, and one that serves as a reminder of the increasingly widespread impact of competitive gaming. 

Over the next month, a children's after-school eSports club pilot scheme will be trialed at the Maida Vale library in London. 

There will be four weekly two-hour sessions, each of which will be open to 10 children (aged 10-13) from local schools as well as their parents. 

Those taking part will be able to compete in Rocket League matches, and will also be able to try their hand at broadcasting and coaching. 

It's hoped the initiative will help children, parents, and teachers learn about eSports and the various career paths it offers, while also building social skills that can be used in other aspects of life. 

"By engaging with children, we are looking at the bigger picture with the goal of creating more British eSports talent in the long-term," said British eSports content director Dominic Sacco. 

"The findings from the pilot scheme will also help us instruct schools how to set up their own extracurricular eSports clubs, and other libraries may be inspired to run their own sessions in the future." 

You can find out more about the program over on the British eSports website.

