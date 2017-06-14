Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft CEO: Vivendi fight will continue because freedom matters
June 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
With E3 in full swing, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot took to Reddit for an 'ask me anything' session to give fans the chance to ask him, well, anything. 

During the Q&A, Guillemot discussed everything from his favourite game, biggest regrets, and the potential Vivendi takeover -- the threat of which has been looming over Ubisoft for almost two years

In response to the inevitable Vivendi question, which specifically asked how he intends to deal with the planned takeover, the Ubisoft boss offered a defiant reply.

"Freedom and independence are key to what we do -- they are what allow us to take risks, try new things, and create games like the ones we showed during E3 this year. We will fight to continue to be able to keep doing that in the future," replied Guilemot. 

There are a bucketload of interesting tidbits in the AMA. For instance, Guillemot revealed he believes streaming will be the next big thing, and that the tech will "totally change the way we create and play games, and will again positively disrupt how we think about gaming."

He also said he regrets not investing more in MMOs (massively multiplayer online games) during the late '90s and early '00s, claiming he stopped that side of the business because it wasn't performing well, but that in hindsight they should've pushed on. 

Be sure to check out the full AMA session over on Reddit to hear more from the Ubisoft co-founder.

