June 14, 2017
Mobile dev TreasureHunt secures $6 million in funding
June 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

TreasureHunt has closed a round of funding that ultimately netted the mobile-minded developer an additional $6 million investment. This latest funding round was led by The Gauselmann Group, with additional funds coming from private angel investors.

The German studio, which was founded in 2014 by former EA, Zynga, Rovio, and King developers, aims to use the funds to both promote its upcoming mobile game Pet Paradise and to expand the studio’s staff through the creation of an additional game team.

With this latest funding round concluded, TreasureHunt has now raised a total of $8.4 million since first opening its doors just under 3 years ago.

