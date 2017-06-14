BAFTA reveals finalists for the Young Game Designers Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the finalists that make up this year’s potential Young Game Designers Awards recipients. As the name would imply, the Young Game Designers Awards is an award ceremony that seeks to encourage and honor aspiring game developers, specifically those between the ages of 10 and 18.

This year, forty game projects are up for either the Game Concept Award, which recognizes a team’s written game idea, or the Gaming Making Award for projects that have already taken shape through the use of game development software. Both of those categories are divided into two age groups: 10-14 and 15-18.

The winners in each category are set to receive mentorship from a game industry professional, tours of Jagex, Ubisoft, and Criterion Games, and a finished prototype of their respective game projects.

In addition to the design and development awards, BAFTA has announced that Unity Technologies will be presented a Young Game Designers Hero Award for the creation of the game development tool, Unity.

A full list of the finalists for the Game Concept Award, the Game Making Award, and the game development Mentor Award can be found on the BAFTA website while the award ceremony itself is set for July 8.