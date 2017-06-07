Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a UI/UX designer
June 14, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI/UX DesignerHi-Rez Studios

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

We are looking for an exceptional Designer who wants be a part of a close-knit and fast-paced development team. This person will work directly with the director, programmers, and designers to create groundbreaking user interface designs with our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What a UI/UX designer does:

  • Guide the visual and interactive evolution of the product across multiple platforms.
  • Translate complex ideas into elegant, intuitive designs
  • Assist with requirements gathering and functional specification creation.
  • Participate in planning, estimating and scheduling activities.
  • Maintain and grow our library of standard graphical elements
  • Analyze current screens for UI improvement opportunities
  • Keep up to date on current design practices and share with the team
  • Mentor and share knowledge with other technical and non-technical staff.

Who we are looking for:

  • Extensive experience designing beautiful, engaging user experiences for desktop, & web.
  • 2+ years of experience creating UI for games
  • At least 1 shipped console title
  • Familiarity with usability and HCI principles.
  • Ability to visualize, own, and execute the creation of an experience from initial conception to collaborating with engineers on implementation.
  • Ability to create process flow diagrams, wireframes, and final mockups
  • Ability to deliver solid designs on a tight deadline.
  • Must be capable of rendering gorgeous visuals – anything ranging from content layout to form elements and textures.
  • Proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop in particular).
  • Expert eye for detail and consistency; no detail is too small or insignificant.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.
  • Excellent collaborative & communication skills. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

