Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a UI/UX designer

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

We are looking for an exceptional Designer who wants be a part of a close-knit and fast-paced development team. This person will work directly with the director, programmers, and designers to create groundbreaking user interface designs with our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What a UI/UX designer does:

Guide the visual and interactive evolution of the product across multiple platforms.

Translate complex ideas into elegant, intuitive designs

Assist with requirements gathering and functional specification creation.

Participate in planning, estimating and scheduling activities.

Maintain and grow our library of standard graphical elements

Analyze current screens for UI improvement opportunities

Keep up to date on current design practices and share with the team

Mentor and share knowledge with other technical and non-technical staff.

Who we are looking for:

Extensive experience designing beautiful, engaging user experiences for desktop, & web.

2+ years of experience creating UI for games

At least 1 shipped console title

Familiarity with usability and HCI principles.

Ability to visualize, own, and execute the creation of an experience from initial conception to collaborating with engineers on implementation.

Ability to create process flow diagrams, wireframes, and final mockups

Ability to deliver solid designs on a tight deadline.

Must be capable of rendering gorgeous visuals – anything ranging from content layout to form elements and textures.

Proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop in particular).

Expert eye for detail and consistency; no detail is too small or insignificant.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Excellent collaborative & communication skills.

