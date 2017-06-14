Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 14, 2017
Yahoo eSports is winding down, a casualty of the Yahoo-AOL merger
June 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Yahoo eSports, the arm of Yahoo's sports media division concerned with covering competitive video games played at a pro level, is suspending operations as much of Yahoo merges with AOL (since both are now owned by Verizon) to create a new media brand: Oath.

This is significant if you're at all interested in developing or supporting eSports, since Yahoo's eSports arm was a potentially valuable vector for getting coverage and building your game's community.

In a brief letter posted to the website today, team lead Travis Gafford explained that Yahoo eSports would cease updating after this June 16th (Friday) because, post-merger, the company is "focused on growing the Yahoo Sports brand."

Earlier today incoming Oath CEO Tim Armstrong (previously CEO of AOL) told CNBC that roughly 2,100 people are expected to lose their jobs due to the merger, which is "mainly focused on us putting more resources toward the front end, towards the consumer side" of Oath's various enterprises.

