Nintendo's Fils-Aime: Mobile gets Mario into markets consoles can't

"It's about getting an American child who's ten to have a great Super Mario experience but it's also about getting that adult in India who's never had access to a Nintendo platform."

- Nintendo of America chief Reggie Fils-Aime, speaking to Glixel about the company's push into mobile game production.

Glixel today published a lengthy interview with Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime that touches on a variety of topics, starting with the company's eSports ambitions (or lack thereof) and cartwheeling off from there.

One bit is especially worth reading if you're keeping an eye on the results of Nintendo's now two-year-old tie-up with DeNA to make mobile games, as Fils-Aime points out that it's not just about driving more people to buy Nintendo hardware and software.

While Fils-Aime does reiterate the point devs have heard from the company for some time -- that mobile games featuring Nintendo characters are intended to encourage people to buy Nintendo games on Nintendo consoles -- he also points out that mobile devices can popularize Nintendo products in regions where consoles aren't commercially viable.

"Certainly it's about getting an American child who's ten to have a great Super Mario experience," Fils-Aime told Glixel. "But it's also about getting that adult in India who's never had access to a Nintendo platform but has heard about this thing called Super Mario, to get them engaged. China, Korea, all of these markets that historically have not had great access to our content now have access to our IP. That's a key part of our mobile strategy."

It's a good reminder that there are broad swathes of the world where game consoles are inaccessible or impractical, and it comes sandwiched between comments about everything from the company's historic lack of support for third-party devs to the importance of "Kyoto craftmanship." You can read the full interview over on Glixel's website.