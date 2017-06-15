Obituary: Intellivision Productions president Keith Robinson

Veteran game producer and Intellivision Productions president Keith Robinson has passed away.

The news was relayed on Twitter by a handful of well-known industry figures, including game historians Antoine Clerc-Renaud and Frank Cifaldi, who both praised his dedication to preserving video game history.

Many of you will recognize Robinson as one of those of saved the Intellivision brand during the '90s, when he obtained the rights to the console and its games with fellow programmer Stephen Roney.

His long-running affiliation with the retro console began in 1981, when Mattel Electronics brought in Robinson to program and design a number of Intellivision titles, including TRON Solar Sailer.

Before he could complete that game, however, Robinson was moved into management and given the task of supervising a team of fellow programmers and artists who were working on projects for the Intellivision, Atari 2600 and ColecoVision.

During his three-year stint at Mattel he worked on dozens of games, and since rescuing the Intellivision brand in 1997 has helped release and preserve even more -- some of which had never before seen the light of day.