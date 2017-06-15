Chat with us about E3 2017 at 3PM EDT

It’s the last day of E3, and we’ve learned so much about the future of the games industry. We’ve learned the name of Project Scorpio. We’ve learned about twitching zombie models. We’ve learned that if you put a hat on the frog you will become the frog.

With so many important topics to cover (and a few serious topics of discussion mixed in), we’re going to be livestreaming a conversation about E3 among the Gamasutra editorial crew today at 3PM EDT. And since we always want to hear from our readers, we invite you to join us in Twitch chat to share your thoughts about this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo as well.

