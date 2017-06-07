Get a job: Cryptic Studios is hiring a Software Engineer (Audio)

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Los Gatos, California
Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a Software Engineer, Audio to create and maintain our audio pipeline and systems. You'll work closely with Sound Designers, Leads, and other Software Engineers in our studio to drive a great game audio experience for our players.
Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we look for people who have passion for what they do and work well in teams to create and operate fun and challenging online games.
Typical Tasks
What we need to see
What we'd like to see
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.