Video: Veteran game dev Chris Crawford's famous 'Dragon Speech'

Why are you making games?

Veteran game developer Chris Crawford has been asking that question for decades, both of himself and of others. In 2015, he told Gamasutra he'd spent over twenty years spearheading the development and advancement of interactive storytelling engines in games -- systems that challenge players' emotional and social skills.

It was a journey that got off to a very public start in 1992, when Crawford gave a remarkably moving speech to attendees of the Computer Game Developers Conference (which has since evolved into the Game Developers Conference), the game dev conference he himself founded five years earlier.

Crawford's spirited performance came to be known as the "Dragon Speech", because at the end he charged out of the room -- and out of the commercial game industry, really -- in pursuit of the "dragon" of truth, beauty, and art in games.

It was a seminal moment in the evolution of the game industry, one that was luckily captured on video (using '90s tech) for future generations of devs to see. If you haven't watched it recently (or ever), good news: you can now watch Chris Crawford's 'Dragon Speech' for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

