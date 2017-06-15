Watch Gamasutra share our highs and lows of E3 2017

Come game developers, stay a while and listen. As all who attended E3 flee back to LAX and attempt to navigate the TSA, we decided to sit down and talk about our impressions about what mattered most from the show over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

Analyzing E3 can sometimes be a thorny task because it can quickly become the art and business of analyzing game trailers, but this year it was particularly notable how—little there was to analyze. Re-announcements, teaser trailers, and shortened press conferences were the name of the game, and marked an awkward transition for the show as its primary stakeholders gave their biggest news away from the event.

But, there were still some bright spots to be had, and you can find out what they were in the video seen above.

