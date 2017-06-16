Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 16, 2017
Report: Angry Birds developer Rovio says future IPO is possible
June 16, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Angry Birds creator Rovio has refused to rule out an IPO, and has infact suggested it might go public in the future. 

This is notable because Rovio was responding to rumors that sprang up yesterday, when tech new site The Information reported Tencent might purchase the Finnish studio for $3 billion, and that Rovio might also be mulling an IPO. 

In response to that story, Rovio issued a statement to Reuters explaining "a stock exchange listing at some point in the future could be possible in order to support he continued strong growth of Rovio and its strategic targets."

"We and our shareholders regularly assess different alternatives to further develop Rovio," continued the statment. "However, Rovio and its owners have not made any decisions regarding a possible IPO."

