June 16, 2017
Chat with the developer behind FMV game Dr. Dekker at 3PM EDT
June 16, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Now that E3 has come to a close, we’ve decided to take an interest in a hot new game genre that surely has an incredible amount of potential for future game developers--full-motion video games! 

A few weeks ago, we noticed a little game called The Infectious Madness of Dr. Dekker pop up on Steam, and since FMV games are seeing a tiny renaissance these days, we’ve invited developer Tim Cowles to talk about the game’s development. 

It should be fun time, especially since, as usual, we’ll be playing the game live with our audience. So be sure to join us at 3PM EDT to ask your questions about FMV game development. 

And be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

