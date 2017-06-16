Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

According to the ESA, E3 attendance jumped by 18k this year
According to the ESA, E3 attendance jumped by 18k this year
June 16, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 16, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing, E3

The Entertainment Software Association says that E3 brought a total of 68,400 attendees to the Los Angeles Convention Center this past week, a jump from the 50,300 reported just last year.

That number notably includes the 15,000 E3 passes sold to the public this year, something that has never been offered at past shows. That, coupled with a noticeable shift in how many game makers held their press conferences, made 2017 an interesting year for the long-running industry event. 

The annual tradeshow is set to return to the Los Angeles Convention Center next year and will be held June 12-14, though there’s no word yet on if the typically industry-focused show will sell badges to the public once again.

It's also worth noting that, according to GameSpot, the ESA might be eying a new venue for E3 at some point down the line, though this isn’t the first time the association has contemplated a change of scenery in recent memory either. 

Related Jobs

Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.16.17]
Software Engineer (Audio)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago , Illinois, United States
[06.16.17]
Lead Tools Engineer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.16.17]
Gameplay Programmer (f/m) for Dreadnought
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[06.16.17]
LIVE OPS MANAGER - NBA 2K


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Making sense of the Xbox One X - an interview with Mike Ybarra
IO Interactive goes independent, secures the rights to Hitman franchise
Blog: How easy is it for great games to get lost on Steam?
They paved indie paradise to put up a parking lot


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image