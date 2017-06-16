Nine Australian indie games receive government funding boost

The government of Victoria, Austrailia has provided an undisclosed amount of funding to nine games being created in the region through Film Victoria, supporting over 40 game development positions in the process.

Government programs like this can potentially be a useful tool for independent developers looking for ways to fund their creations, and Australian devs might want to keep an eye on Film Victoria's funding programs in the future.

The projects receiving funds from Fim Victoria’s Assigned Production Investment program range from the VR sailing VR Regatta game to the brawler Hyper Jam, but all the projects are notably indie titles in the early stages of development.

The following games benefited from the program this time around: