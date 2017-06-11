Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Building an RTS without guns -- Offworld Trading Company
June 16, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

How might you go about creating a real-time strategy game with no actual combat?

At GDC 2017, longtime strategy game designer Soren Johnson explained how he set out to do just that in Offworld Trading Company, an "economic RTS." 

It was interesting because the premise of OTC is so unique, and Johnson showcases how that initial design decision led to the game losing other standard tropes of the genre, such as unit selection.

At the same time, Johnon broke down how the game's evolution as an economic strategy game was constrained by the expectations around the RTS genre (relatively short, lively matches, for one). He also spoke frankly about the many twists and turns the project took on its journey from concept to prototype to Early Access to full release.

Johnson's talk was insightful and intriguing, so don't miss your chance to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

