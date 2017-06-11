Video: Building an RTS without guns -- Offworld Trading Company

How might you go about creating a real-time strategy game with no actual combat?

At GDC 2017, longtime strategy game designer Soren Johnson explained how he set out to do just that in Offworld Trading Company, an "economic RTS."

It was interesting because the premise of OTC is so unique, and Johnson showcases how that initial design decision led to the game losing other standard tropes of the genre, such as unit selection.

At the same time, Johnon broke down how the game's evolution as an economic strategy game was constrained by the expectations around the RTS genre (relatively short, lively matches, for one). He also spoke frankly about the many twists and turns the project took on its journey from concept to prototype to Early Access to full release.

Johnson's talk was insightful and intriguing, so don't miss your chance to watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

