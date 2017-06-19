Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom and Bandai Namco sign cross-licensing deal to improve online play
Capcom and Bandai Namco sign cross-licensing deal to improve online play
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Capcom and Bandai Namco have signed a cross-licensing agreement to streamline the development of online features in titles like Street Fighter

In a brief statement, Capcom claimed the deal will "improve the user experience while accelerating the production of titles and reducing development costs for both parties."

Street Fighter, one of Capcom's hottest properties, was name-dropped on multiple occasions, but it seems the deal will extend to other franchises as well. 

As some of you will recall, the pair have worked together in the past on crossover projects like Namco x Capcom, a tactical RPG developed by Monolith Soft, and Street Fighter X Tekken

Moving forward, Capcom says it's keen to explore other cross-licensing opportunities to further improve its user experiences and make the games industry a "healthier" place.

Related Jobs

Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.19.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.18.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.16.17]
Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist
Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.16.17]
AI Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: The blessing and the curse of early buzz for Rime
Blog: Do games have too many words? A case study
Capcom and Bandai Namco sign cross-licensing deal to improve online play
Q&A: Making sense of the Xbox One X - an interview with Mike Ybarra


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image