Capcom and Bandai Namco sign cross-licensing deal to improve online play

Capcom and Bandai Namco have signed a cross-licensing agreement to streamline the development of online features in titles like Street Fighter.

In a brief statement, Capcom claimed the deal will "improve the user experience while accelerating the production of titles and reducing development costs for both parties."

Street Fighter, one of Capcom's hottest properties, was name-dropped on multiple occasions, but it seems the deal will extend to other franchises as well.

As some of you will recall, the pair have worked together in the past on crossover projects like Namco x Capcom, a tactical RPG developed by Monolith Soft, and Street Fighter X Tekken.

Moving forward, Capcom says it's keen to explore other cross-licensing opportunities to further improve its user experiences and make the games industry a "healthier" place.