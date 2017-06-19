Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 19, 2017
Atari re-entering hardware business with mysterious 'Ataribox'
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

Atari is preparing to re-enter the hardware business with the launch of a mysterious device dubbed the "Ataribox."

The company, which last released a games console in 1993, unveiled a short teaser for the Ataribox on YouTube earlier this month. 

The brief video shows a black device adorned with a wood finish, and suggests the system has been "years in the making."

It's a cryptic tagline that's left many wondering whether Atari is about to release a retro game system similar to Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, which proved extremely popular with fans keen to revisit vintage titles like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda

Little else is known about the system, but during a recent interview with VentureBeat, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais revealed it will be based on PC technology. The company is still deciding on a final design, and plans to reveal more soon.

