Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn about the surprising inspirations behind Plants vs. Zombies
Learn about the surprising inspirations behind Plants vs. Zombies
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

In the latest episode of the Designer Notes podcast, hosted by Idle Thumbs, Plants vs. Zombies creator George Fan graced the airwaves to explain how he dreamed up a real-time strategy (RTS) title that pits the shambling undead against feisty flora. 

Believe it or not, PopCap's infinitely popular debut was actually inspired by Blizzard's mod-happy RTS, Warcraft III, and at one point was going to focus on a school of tank-dwelling fish who'd attracted the (unwanted) attention of extraterrestrial visitors. 

That very different game would've been a sequel to Insaniquarium, one of Fan's earlier creations that utilized resource management and puzzle mechanics. But as we all know, it didn't quite turn out that way. 

"I had these bold designs where I wanted to take the economy from Insaniquarium 1 and add this RTS layer where aliens would attack you en masse, and you have this other fish tank where you just build defensive fish," revealed Fan.

"So yeah, instead of just being the economy game, it was this 'build your defenses' game, and that led to me thinking 'okay, it'd be cool to do a more defense take on Insaniquarium.' 

"Warcraft III was also out at the time, and I was playing more of the mods for Warcraft III than the game itself. They had loads of tower defense mods, and I went through a good portion of them.

"Something about those really spoke to me. They were so addictive to me for some reason, and that's when had the thought of making a defense game."

You can hear the full story behind Plant vs. Zombies strange conception by checking out the Idle Thumbs podcast. Fan starts talking about the game at around the 1 hour 40 minute mark, but the full show is well worth a listen.

Related Jobs

Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.19.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.18.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.16.17]
Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist
Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.16.17]
AI Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: The blessing and the curse of early buzz for Rime
Blog: Do games have too many words? A case study
Atari re-entering hardware business with mysterious 'Ataribox'
Capcom and Bandai Namco sign cross-licensing deal to improve online play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image