Take-Two shuts down a trio of Grand Theft Auto Online cheat providers
June 19, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

As part of what looks like an effort to clean up the hack-ridden streets of Grand Theft Auto Online, publisher Take-Two Interactive has negotiated the end of three paid modding tools that previously gave subscribers an unfair advantage in the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V.

Over the weekend, the website for the mod menu Force Hax went dark and was replaced by a message noting that the tool is no longer being supported or distributed at the behest of Take-Two Interactive.

Shortly after, two other cheating services, Lexicon and Menyoo, followed suit, each posting nearly identical statements online. 

“After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, effective immediately we are ceasing all maintenance, development and distribution of the Force Hax cheat menu services,” reads the statement from Force Hax. “We will be donating our proceeds to charity and we apologize for any and all problems Force Hax services have caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.”

This notably comes less than a week after Take-Two hit the creators of at the mod tool Open IV with a cease and desist notice. Though the publisher itself has yet to comment on either takedown, GTA developer Rockstar explained that Open IV’s C&D was issued to protect the GTA Online community from malicious mods. It's likely that the action against Force Hax, Lexicon, and Menyoo was powered by similar motivations. 

