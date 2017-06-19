Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

FTC aims to block DraftKings and FanDuel merger over monopolization concerns
FTC aims to block DraftKings and FanDuel merger over monopolization concerns
June 19, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 19, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The planned merger between DraftKings and FanDuel has encountered a significant roadblock in the form of regulation from the Federal Trade Commission.

The two major players in the fantasy sports world announced plans to merge last November, but now the FTC has issued a press release stating it intends to challenge the merger in hopes of preventing what it says could be a near-monopoly on the fantasy sports business.

Currently, DraftKings is the largest fantasy sports service operating in the United States, with FanDuel coming in as the second largest.

While FanDuel shut down its own short-lived fantasy eSports service after just a year, DraftKings still notably provides a platform from those wanting to build and wager on the performance of major eSports competitors.

If the merger between the two companies were to go through, the FTC points out that the resulting firm would control over 90 percent of the fantasy sports industry.

“This merger would deprive customers of the substantial benefits of direct competition between DraftKings and FanDuel,” said FTC Bureau of Competition acting director Tad Lipsky in a statement. “The FTC is committed to the preservation of competitive markets, which offer consumers the best opportunity to obtain innovative products and services at the most favorable prices and terms consistent with the provision of competitive returns to efficient producers.”

As such, the FTC has filed a joint complaint with both the California and Washington D.C. Attorney General Offices seeking to block the merger. The resulting administrative trial is set to begin on November 21, 2017.

Related Jobs

Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.19.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.18.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
USC School of Cinematic Arts
USC School of Cinematic Arts — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.16.17]
Technical Project Specialist
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.16.17]
UI/UX Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Developer Q&A: The blessing and the curse of early buzz for Rime
Take-Two shuts down a trio of Grand Theft Auto Online cheat providers
Don't Miss: Ensemble Studios' postmortem for Age of Empires
Atari re-entering hardware business with mysterious 'Ataribox'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image