Get a job: Impulse Gear is looking for a Sr. Engine Programmer

Location: San Francisco, California
Does eliminating a branch in an inner loop make you smile? Impulse Gear is looking for a Senior Engine Programmer to join us as we create the next blockbuster hit for Virtual Reality.
Impulse Gear just released Farpoint, the highest selling VR title to date. We are a small studio of 15 people, located in downtown San Francisco. Our focus is on creating high-quality full-length virtual reality games. Check out Farpoint’s story trailer here.
Impulse Gear offers above standard salary and an excellent benefits package. We offer the Platinum plan from our two health insurance providers, Kaiser and Blue Shield, and we pay all premiums for you and your dependants. We also offer dental, vision, and other benefits.
As a small studio every person has a huge impact on the game. We value fast iteration and people who take initiative and love to learn.
A Senior Engine Programmer should expect to:
Requirements:
Optional:
Interested? Apply now.
