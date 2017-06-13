Get a job: Impulse Gear is looking for a Sr. Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California

Does eliminating a branch in an inner loop make you smile? Impulse Gear is looking for a Senior Engine Programmer to join us as we create the next blockbuster hit for Virtual Reality.

Impulse Gear just released Farpoint, the highest selling VR title to date. We are a small studio of 15 people, located in downtown San Francisco. Our focus is on creating high-quality full-length virtual reality games. Check out Farpoint’s story trailer here.

Impulse Gear offers above standard salary and an excellent benefits package. We offer the Platinum plan from our two health insurance providers, Kaiser and Blue Shield, and we pay all premiums for you and your dependants. We also offer dental, vision, and other benefits.

As a small studio every person has a huge impact on the game. We value fast iteration and people who take initiative and love to learn.

A Senior Engine Programmer should expect to:

Design and implement new engine features to support the unique requirements of our next title.

Identify optimization opportunities in runtime components and offline tools including processor specific optimizations.

Work independently to complete projects with limited supervision.

Be tightly integrated into the team and proactively gather requirements across disciplinary boundaries.

Always be learning and staying current with new techniques in the art of making games.

Requirements:

Must have a positive and supportive attitude and enjoy working with others

7-10 years of game development experience or a combination of both experience and education

Proficient in advanced C++

Desire to work on Virtual Reality games

Comfortable writing highly performant code

Extensive experience with vector math and matrices

Optional:

Experience developing on PlayStation 4 or PSVR

Experience with UE4

Comfortable reading and debugging assembly

Experience with SIMD programming

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.