June 19, 2017
Video: How to get the best performance out of voice actors
June 19, 2017 | By Staff
If you're guiding voice actors who are providing dialogue for your game, there's a lot you need to know.

At GDC 2014, expert DB Cooper shared some advice gleaned from her years as a voice actor and director. She explored some playful techniques for developing characters, and tricks to help keep your voice actor on track.

According to Cooper, when you allow time for your actors to break out of the "good-dog" mode of trying to please you, you give them the freedom to breathe life into their characters. It becomes a fully shared adventure; you have a richer recording experience and everyone ends up with great audio.

Her talk was fascinating, and you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

