Video: How to get the best performance out of voice actors

If you're guiding voice actors who are providing dialogue for your game, there's a lot you need to know.

At GDC 2014, expert DB Cooper shared some advice gleaned from her years as a voice actor and director. She explored some playful techniques for developing characters, and tricks to help keep your voice actor on track.

According to Cooper, when you allow time for your actors to break out of the "good-dog" mode of trying to please you, you give them the freedom to breathe life into their characters. It becomes a fully shared adventure; you have a richer recording experience and everyone ends up with great audio.

Her talk was fascinating, and you can now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

