June 19, 2017
Obituary: Madden developer Jonathan Sullivan
Obituary: Madden developer Jonathan Sullivan
June 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
A local paper reports that Jonathan Sullivan, a developer at EA Tiburon who served on the gameplay team of the Madden franchise, was shot and killed this weekend. He was 27. 

A number of his fellow developers are taking to social media to express their grief and honor his contributions.

"We are all shocked and deeply saddened by Jon Sullivan’s passing," a studio representative tells Polygon. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Sully was a much-loved member of our team at EA Tiburon, and his presence will be sorely missed.”

According to an eyewitness account cited by police, Sullivan was involved in a physical altercation with a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a restaurant in Ocala, Florida on Sunday evening.

The younger man reportedly produced a handgun and shot Sullivan multiple times before being confronted by another patron with a weapon and compelled (at gunpoint) to lay down until police arrived. He has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

