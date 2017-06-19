Fuze to release a Switch game that teaches players to make Switch games

The folks at UK coding education firm Fuze Technologies are planning to release a game next year for Nintendo's Switch console that will teach players how to make games for the Switch, using Fuze's custom language and toolset.

This is the first time we've heard of someone planning to put out a game creation toolset on Nintendo's new console, and it has the potential to make game development more approachable to a diverse array of Switch players.

Moreover, it will give them a chance to design 2D or 3D games that take advantage of unique Switch features like the Joy-Con controllers and the TV output dock.

The game itself is scheduled for release in "Q2 2018" as Fuze Code Studio. It aims to teach kids how to code via a modified form of BASIC, Fuze BASIC, and thus will require a bit of typing using either an onscreen keyboard or a Switch-compatible USB keyboard.

The software comes with some pre-generated sounds, graphics and other assets, as well as tools for creating new ones and the promise of downloadable content packs down the road.

Devs curious to learn more about Fuze should check out the company's dev portal, where it makes some software and documentation freely available.