Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Swedish entertainment giant MTG buys Kongregate for $55M
Swedish entertainment giant MTG buys Kongregate for $55M
June 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Swedish entertainment group MTG, the owner of leading eSports companies Dreamhack and ESL, has agreed to purchase Kongregate for $55 million. 

MTG will acquire the publisher-developer from current owner GameStop once the transaction has gained regulatory approval. 

Kongregate was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California. The company started out as a browser based web gaming platform, but has since expanded into publishing and first party game development following the acquisition of San Diego studio, Ultrabit. 

Its web gaming portal currently features over 100,000 free-to-play titles that draw in millions of players each month, while it's also published 45 mobile titles that have amassed a combined 100 million downloads. 

Moving forward, MTG wants to acquire more first party game devs through Kongregate to help boost the publisher's global profile and fuel further growth. 

The entertainment specialist also hopes deals such as this, and its recent purchase of InnoGames, will help it become a major player in the online gaming sector. 

"Online gaming is one of our three digital entertainment verticals, and we are establishing a presence in a gaming industry expected to be worth some $130 billion in 2020, of which mobile gaming is the fastest growing segment," said Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, MTG president and CEO.

"Almost a third of the time people spend on mobile devices each day is spent gaming. We look forward to welcoming the high quality, hugely talented and well proven Kongregate team to MTG."

Related Jobs

Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.20.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Art and Animation Generalist
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Marketing Concept Artist
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of choice, consequence, and planning in game design
Swedish entertainment giant MTG buys Kongregate for $55M
Developer Q&A: The blessing and the curse of early buzz for Rime
FTC aims to block DraftKings, FanDuel merger over monopolization concerns


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image