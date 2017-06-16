Get a job: Big Red Button is hiring an Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: El Segundo, California

Responsibilities:

Modeling and texturing level terrain and game-ready assets for architectural and organic environments

Taking a level from rough prototype to fully polished, complete with visually appealing compositions and “wow” moments

Work closely with Designers and Programmers in creating fun and functional gameplay spaces

Troubleshooting and maintaining levels for optimal frame rate, memory, and design specs

Requirements & Skills:

Minimum of 2 years game development experience modeling and texturing environments using Maya and ZBrush or comparable packages

At least one current gen title shipped

Ability to visualize and create compelling environments with minimal concept art

Strong polygonal modeling skills - able to generate clean and efficient models quickly

Strong skills in creating both photo-based and hand created textures

Strong hi-res modeling and sculpting skills in ZBrush

Smart use of texture space and modular meshes

Good communication skills and ability to work with team members with the “big picture” in mind

Schedule-focused, able to meet deadlines, and adjust to changes

Good eye for color, strong shape, structure, and silhouette

Preference to applicants with:

Shipped-title experience

VR development experience

Experience working with Maya, ZBrush, Substance Designer and Quixel Suite

UE4 and Unity 5 development experience

Interested? Apply now.

