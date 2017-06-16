Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Big Red Button is hiring an Environment Artist
June 20, 2017 | By Staff
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist, Big Red Button Entertainment

Location: El Segundo, California

Responsibilities:

  • Modeling and texturing level terrain and game-ready assets for architectural and organic environments
  • Taking a level from rough prototype to fully polished, complete with visually appealing compositions and “wow” moments
  • Work closely with Designers and Programmers in creating fun and functional gameplay spaces
  • Troubleshooting and maintaining levels for optimal frame rate, memory, and design specs

Requirements & Skills:

  • Minimum of 2 years game development experience modeling and texturing environments using Maya and ZBrush or comparable packages
  • At least one current gen title shipped
  • Ability to visualize and create compelling environments with minimal concept art
  • Strong polygonal modeling skills - able to generate clean and efficient models quickly
  • Strong skills in creating both photo-based and hand created textures
  • Strong hi-res modeling and sculpting skills in ZBrush
  • Smart use of texture space and modular meshes
  • Good communication skills and ability to work with team members with the “big picture” in mind
  • Schedule-focused, able to meet deadlines, and adjust to changes
  • Good eye for color, strong shape, structure, and silhouette

  Preference to applicants with:

  • Shipped-title experience
  • VR development experience
  • Experience working with Maya, ZBrush, Substance Designer and Quixel Suite
  • UE4 and Unity 5 development experience

Interested? Apply now.

