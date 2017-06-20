Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Twitch and Blizzard forge two-year streaming deal for eSports events
Twitch and Blizzard forge two-year streaming deal for eSports events
June 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Twitch has signed a licensing deal with Blizzard that will ultimately grant the streaming service third-party live streaming rights for a number of major eSports competitions for Blizzard's games.

Now more than ever, eSports has a massive presence in live streaming and Blizzard itself has a number of games popular in professional play.

So for Twitch, securing even third-party streaming rights for Blizzard events seems to be a surefire way to stay a step ahead as more and more streaming platforms vie for the attention of the masses.

With this agreement in place, the major streaming platform is set to broadcast Blizzard eSports events featuring Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft, Star Craft 2, and Overwatch through 2018. 

All in all, over 20 events are covered by the deal, including the Overwatch Premier Series, Heroes of the Storm Global Championship, and StarCraft II World Championship Series. 

Related Jobs

WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Animator
Big Red Button Entertainment
Big Red Button Entertainment — El Segundo, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Jr./Mid-Level Environment Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Brand Manager
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of choice, consequence, and planning in game design
Twitch and Blizzard forge two-year streaming deal for eSports events
Blog: Who won the E3 2017 media battle?
Scribblenauts designer explores the process of creating a massive object library


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image