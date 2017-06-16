Video: Smashing stereotypes to write better, richer games

What's the best way to improve your game by incorporating a diverse, interesting cast of characters?

At GDC 2017 game dev Shawn Alexander Allen drew on his experiences both within a big-budget studio (Rockstar Games) and as an independent developer to lay out some concrete examples of how games are often filled with two-dimensional, homogenized characters -- and how game creators can craft better, more interesting characters by breaking out of that mold.

He encouraged fellow game makers to be specific (who is this character and where do they come from?), detailed (who do they hang out with? what do they like to do?), and deliberate (justify your decisions) when creating characters for their games.

It was an informative and insightful talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas