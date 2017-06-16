Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Smashing stereotypes to write better, richer games
June 20, 2017 | By Staff
June 20, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

What's the best way to improve your game by incorporating a diverse, interesting cast of characters?

At GDC 2017 game dev Shawn Alexander Allen drew on his experiences both within a big-budget studio (Rockstar Games) and as an independent developer to lay out some concrete examples of how games are often filled with two-dimensional, homogenized characters -- and how game creators can craft better, more interesting characters by breaking out of that mold.

He encouraged fellow game makers to be specific (who is this character and where do they come from?), detailed (who do they hang out with? what do they like to do?), and deliberate (justify your decisions) when creating characters for their games.

It was an informative and insightful talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.19.17]
Animator
Micazook
Micazook — London, England, United Kingdom
[06.19.17]
Game Designer Wanted
UBM Tech
UBM Tech — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.16.17]
General Manager, Game Developers Conference
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.16.17]
UI/UX Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of choice, consequence, and planning in game design
Twitch and Blizzard forge two-year streaming deal for eSports events
Blog: Who won the E3 2017 media battle?
Scribblenauts designer explores the process of creating a massive object library


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image