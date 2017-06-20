Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Netflix is getting into the 'choose your own adventure' game business
June 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

Video streaming service Netflix today released a new "interactive storytelling experience" that can be played on iOS devices and most Netflix-capable hardware: Puss In Book: Trapped In An Epic Tale.

It's basically a 23-minute "choose your own adventure" game developed in collaboration with Shrek franchise owner (and Netflix partner) Dreamworks, marking Netflix's arrival as a game platform. 

It's not alone, either; the company says it has plans to release at least two more such experiences later this year, one tied to the Netflix Original series Buddy Thunderstruck, the other to Netflix partner Hasbro's Stretch Armstrong franchise.

"The children’s programming space was a natural place for us to start since kids are eager to 'play' with their favorite characters and already inclined to tap, touch and swipe at screens," reads a post published on the company blog today. "They also talk to their screens, as though the characters can hear them. Now, that conversation can be two-way."

The post goes on to note the company is looking forward to learning from this venture, and is otherwise mum about Netflix's plans for hosting games on its platform.

Related Jobs

Flight School
Flight School — Dallas, Texas, United States
[06.20.17]
Game Designer
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃƒÂ¼nchen, Germany
[06.20.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.20.17]
Associate Product Manager
Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.20.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of choice, consequence, and planning in game design
Twitch and Blizzard forge two-year streaming deal for eSports events
Blog: Who won the E3 2017 media battle?
Scribblenauts designer explores the process of creating a massive object library


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image