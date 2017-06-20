Netflix is getting into the 'choose your own adventure' game business

Video streaming service Netflix today released a new "interactive storytelling experience" that can be played on iOS devices and most Netflix-capable hardware: Puss In Book: Trapped In An Epic Tale.

It's basically a 23-minute "choose your own adventure" game developed in collaboration with Shrek franchise owner (and Netflix partner) Dreamworks, marking Netflix's arrival as a game platform.

It's not alone, either; the company says it has plans to release at least two more such experiences later this year, one tied to the Netflix Original series Buddy Thunderstruck, the other to Netflix partner Hasbro's Stretch Armstrong franchise.

"The children’s programming space was a natural place for us to start since kids are eager to 'play' with their favorite characters and already inclined to tap, touch and swipe at screens," reads a post published on the company blog today. "They also talk to their screens, as though the characters can hear them. Now, that conversation can be two-way."

The post goes on to note the company is looking forward to learning from this venture, and is otherwise mum about Netflix's plans for hosting games on its platform.