June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
Sony wants to inspire the next generation of coders with 'KOOV' robotics kit
June 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
PlayStation maker Sony has turned to crowdfunding to finance a next generation coding and robotics kit called "KOOV."

The project is looking to amass $100,000 in funding through Indiegogo, and has already pulled in $23,369 at the time of writing.  

The KOOV smart toolkit is designed to teach kids how to code by letting them build real-world robots using colourful blocks, sensors, and acuactors. 

They'll then be taught how to make their creations come alive by implanting code through the KOOV app, which features a simple drag and drop graphical interface. 

To help children understand how those processes work, the KOOV app also includes a specially designed learning course thats packed with 30 hours of educational content. 

Sony believes that creating educational materials for robotics and programming will play a major role in cultivating STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) literacy and nurturing the next generation of creatives. 

"We all know that our children face an exciting future, with a demand for skills that may not currently be a part of existing curricula," wrote Sony, pointing to the fact that 65 percent of children entering primary school today will work in jobs that don't currently exist. 

"KOOV helps develop 21st century skills; creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication, setting them up with the kind of abilities they need for this ever-changing landscape."

You can find out more about the project by checking out the KOOV Indiegogo page.

