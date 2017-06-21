Sega bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free

Sega is bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free through a new intuitive dubbed "Sega Forever."

The fledgling program will launch with five Mega Drive and Genesis titles, all of which will be available to download on iOS and Android.

The first batch of games includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Altered Beast.

More retro efforts will be released every two weeks, with each new bundle featuring official emulations and ports spanning every Sega console era.

Sega will monetise each title using in-game ads, which can be removed for a one off payment of $1.99. Included games will also come with modern features like cloud saves, controller support, and leaderboards.

Assuming Sega Forever proves successful, the company plans to continue expanding the collection for years, building up a huge roster of old-school offerings.