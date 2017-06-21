Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
Sega bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free
June 21, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Sega is bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free through a new intuitive dubbed "Sega Forever." 

The fledgling program will launch with five Mega Drive and Genesis titles, all of which will be available to download on iOS and Android. 

The first batch of games includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Altered Beast

More retro efforts will be released every two weeks, with each new bundle featuring official emulations and ports spanning every Sega console era. 

Sega will monetise each title using in-game ads, which can be removed for a one off payment of $1.99. Included games will also come with modern features like cloud saves, controller support, and leaderboards.

Assuming Sega Forever proves successful, the company plans to continue expanding the collection for years, building up a huge roster of old-school offerings.

