Chat with the minds behind Darkest Dungeon's latest DLC at 3PM EDT

In case you haven’t heard, Darkest Dungeon is a Kickstarted role-playing game where your party of heroes will get stressed out and start yelling at each other instead of fighting horrific Lovecraftian monsters. If that kind of design sounds appealing to you, you should know that a new update for the game, The Crimson Court, landed on Steam yesterday for this vicious little game.

To mark The Crimson Court’s release, we’re going to be chatting with Darkest Dungeon developers Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman today at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, and you should join us! We’ll be talking about everything from role-playing game design, to managing game difficulty, to updating a game that’s already been through Early Access.

