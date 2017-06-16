Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Sr. UI Artist
Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Sr. UI Artist
June 21, 2017 | By Staff
June 21, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. UI Artist, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface as we start our next exciting project. Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces. We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with UI artists, programmers, and Project Directors to drive interface style and function.
  • Create wireframes and mockups that visually communicate game side features.
  • Create art assets like motion graphics and icons as identified by the project.
  • Implement, animate, and maintain intuitive UI screens using engine tools.
  • Visually display complex data intuitively with an emphasis on information hierarchy.

Qualifications:

  • Quickly prototyping and visualizing engaging user experiences.
  • Strong background in motion graphics.
  • Giving and receiving constructive criticism and critique with a focus on improving quality.
  • Crafting UI components with an emphasis on modularity.

Skills:

  • Proficient in Adobe CC Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)
  • Experience using engine level UI tools (Unity, Scaleform, Flash, etc.)
  • Scripting (Lua, ActionScript, C#)

Sample Work Required:

  • Samples of relevant work demonstrating previous experience and knowledge.

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for and what tools were used. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Gameloft IbĂ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbĂ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.21.17]
Senior Producer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.20.17]
Senior 2D Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.20.17]
Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.20.17]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Environment art isn't about 'making pretty things'...so, what's it about?
How Housemarque designed the vibrant bullet hell-scape of Nex Machina
15 VR, AR, and video game startups join MIT's Play Labs summer tech accelerator
Sega bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image