Video: A lawyer's guide to practical contract law for indie devs

There are some things you should know before you sign a contract, but you probably missed them if you're an indie developer -- your job is to make games, after all, not parse legal documents.

That's why games lawyer Chris Reid returned to GDC 2017 to deliver a practical talk on what every indie dev should know about contracts.

Intellectual property, privacy, licensing, distribution and almost every legal issue important to developers is handled with a contract. With that in mind, Reid covered the five contracts every indie needs to understand: contractor agreements, publishing agreements, game development agreements, NDAs and EULAs.

For each type of contract, he described when it comes up, why it matters, and what terms to include and avoid.

It was an incredibly useful talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

