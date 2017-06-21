Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
After winning $500M in lawsuit against Oculus, ZeniMax pushes for more
June 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
After winning an award of $500 million earlier this year in its lawsuit against Oculus VR, id Software owner ZeniMax Media was back in court on Tuesday to argue for more.

While the judge overseeing the case has so far declined to make a judgement, it's still interesting to see how the two parties are staking their place in this long-running legal battle over technology that's had a significant impact on the game industry. 

For its part, ZeniMax argued that Oculus should be barred (via court order) from selling its Rift VR headsets while they contain what it claims is stolen technology. Failing that, the company wants a ten-year deal for 20 percent of revenue from all sales of Rift hardware. ZeniMax also (according to Ars Technica) argued that it should be awarded at least another $500 million.

Meanwhile, Oculus argued against the proposed sales injunction/royalty scheme and disputed the verdict of the original case, pushing for either the verdict to be thrown out (it has already filed a motion to request a new trial) or for its damages to be reduced to $50 million. The company is also reportedly seeking damages from ZeniMax for failing to disclose key financial information requested during the trial. 

The judge evidently stated an intent to "resolve the heck out of [this] big, hairy fight" but has so far declined to issue a ruling, instead asking for more information and encouraging the representatives of both sides to reach a settlement.

