Indie game artists can soon seek funding and support from The Liberty Foundation

Portland-based designer and event organizer Andy McMillan (XOXO) has launched a new venture that may be of special interest to some devs: The Liberty Foundation, an organization that seeks to fund and support indie artists.

The Foundation's mission statement encompasses indie artists of all stripes, which notably includes those working on physical and digital games.

It also includes real financial support: later this year the Foundation hopes to open applications for a number of fellowship awards, each of which includes unspecified funding for health insurance costs and $60,000 to cover living costs.

These fellowships won't tie the recipients to a specific project, but are instead meant to give them "a chance to step back and make decisions based on curiosity and long-term growth rather than dire and immediate need."

The Foundation also aims to support indie artists by publishing an online library of helpful resources, setting up a coaching program, and offering workshops on practical concerns like financial planning and business development.

Devs can keep tabs on the Foundation's work (or get involved with supporting it) via its new website.