Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Indie game artists can soon seek funding and support from The Liberty Foundation
Indie game artists can soon seek funding and support from The Liberty Foundation
June 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 21, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art

Portland-based designer and event organizer Andy McMillan (XOXO) has launched a new venture that may be of special interest to some devs: The Liberty Foundation, an organization that seeks to fund and support indie artists.

The Foundation's mission statement encompasses indie artists of all stripes, which notably includes those working on physical and digital games. 

It also includes real financial support: later this year the Foundation hopes to open applications for a number of fellowship awards, each of which includes unspecified funding for health insurance costs and $60,000 to cover living costs.

These fellowships won't tie the recipients to a specific project, but are instead meant to give them "a chance to step back and make decisions based on curiosity and long-term growth rather than dire and immediate need."

The Foundation also aims to support indie artists by publishing an online library of helpful resources, setting up a coaching program, and offering workshops on practical concerns like financial planning and business development.

Devs can keep tabs on the Foundation's work (or get involved with supporting it) via its new website

Related Jobs

Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.21.17]
Senior Producer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.20.17]
Senior 2D Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.20.17]
Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.20.17]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Environment art isn't about 'making pretty things'...so, what's it about?
How Housemarque designed the vibrant bullet hell-scape of Nex Machina
15 VR, AR, and video game startups join MIT's Play Labs summer tech accelerator
Sega bringing two decades' worth of classic games to mobile for free


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image