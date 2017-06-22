New GameMaker Studio 2 license options will give devs more choice

YoYo Games wants to give developers more ways to get their hands on its GameMaker Studio 2 game engine by adding more licensing options.

Going forward, budding game makers will be able to choose between a console-only license and an all-in-one "Ultimate License."

As the name suggests, the console-only offering gives users a straightforward way to access the toolkit on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It offers the exact same engine functionality as the Ultimate package (albeit restricted to consoles) and can be purchased for $799.99 per year.

The Ultimate license, which costs $1500 per year, covers all the bases, and allows for cross-platform development across platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Mac OS, IOS, and Android. Those users will also be able to access all of GameMaker Studio 2's support platforms and communities.

Both the Console and the Ultimate versions require users to be officially registered developers on all of the platforms they wish to use the tech.