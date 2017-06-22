German Chancellor Angela Merkel agrees to open Gamescom 2017

Newsbrief: German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel will open this year's Gamescom conference in Cologne when the event kicks off on Tuesday, August 22.

It'll be the first time an active German political leader has opened the consumer trade show, which held its inaugural event less than a decade ago in 2009.

Organizers at the Federal Association of Interactive Entertainment Software claim the move is a sign of recognition, and one that "underlines the importance of the games industry for the cultural, digital and business location of Germany."