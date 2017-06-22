Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment cuts the ribbon on New York studio

U.S. developer-publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has cut the ribbon on a new studio based in New York.

The WB Interactive Entertainment umbrella already encapsulates a number of big-name studios, such as Batman: Arkham Knight developer Rocksteady and Injustice 2 creator NetherRealm Studios.

The new opening, appropriately dubbed Warner Bros. New York, will build cloud-based backend tech that can be used to maintain and enhance the online and community features of the company's wider game roster.

"We understand the importance of expanding the connected communities of players," said Warner Bros.' EVP of Worldwide Production and Studios, Steven Chiang.

"With WB Games New York, we will have a strong foundation to grow our player connectivity with our digitally powered console and mobile games as well as live service gaming."