June 22, 2017
June 22, 2017
June 22, 2017
It's a me, M-AR-io recreated in AR
June 22, 2017 | By Emma Kidwell
More: VR, Design

The experience was filmed entirely in HoloLens without any post-production and uploaded to YouTube, where unsuspecting citizens walked by as Singh stomped on Goombas.

Developed with Unity in just a month, Singh also created all 3D assets himself. In an interview with Upload VR he went on to discuss how recreating the first level challenged him to “rethink how the experience and gameplay to work in a real-world 3D setting. The most time was probably spent on tweaking the game to work in a large outdoor environment.”

The footage is impressive, with the final product spanning 110m. Although there are a few hiccups, Singh insists that the level is playable. He didn’t find the limited field of view to impact the experience either.

VRDC Fall 2017 will be taking place at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

