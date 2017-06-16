Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Character Shading TD
Get a job: Naughty Dog is hiring a Character Shading TD
June 22, 2017 | By Staff
June 22, 2017 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Character Shading TDNaughty Dog

Location: Santa Monica, California

Summary:

A Character Shading TD is in charge of making sure the surface materials of Naughty Dog’s characters look fantastic. Paint textures, tune materials, write shader code, and work with the artists and programmers – whatever it takes to push the beauty and realism of our characters to new levels!

Responsibilities:

  • Develop the look of skin, fabric, hair, eyes, leather, metal, blood, grime, and anything else that can appear on a character
  • Use a range of techniques, including modifying shading models, texture painting, and procedural generation
  • Improve the shading code for existing material types (like skin or fabric), and develop new techniques to render special-case materials or advanced effects
  • Create user interfaces that allow artists to easily tune parameters for common material types
  • Work closely with artists and the engineering team to develop more advanced rendering techniques to improve content creation tools
  • Support the character team in debugging issues with the game, tools, etc.
  • Help drive framerate and memory optimization of character art
  • Automate and streamline art production pipelines
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • An advanced knowledge of character shading, lighting, and material response
  • A keen eye for color, texture painting, and the subtle differences between materials
  • Up-to-date knowledge of real-time rendering technology
  • Good problem solving abilities and creativity with shading algorithms
  • Candidates should be able to work with minimal input and be comfortable working in a team environment
  • Programming experience is a plus – particularly in shading languages (hlsl, glsl, or node-based shader editors)
  • Experience with real-time game engines is also preferred (Unreal, Unity, in-house engines, etc.)
  • Experience with ZBrush, Substance Designer, and/or Substance Painter is also a plus

As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

