Paradox undoes global price increase in the name of transparency

In May, several players of Paradox-published games began to notice that a large number of DLC expansions and a few base games saw their prices go up in different countries around the globe, including Russia, Canada, the U.K, and beyond.

Today, after a month of trying to maintain these news prices, Paradox CEO Frederik Wester has announced the company will be reverting these price changes once the Steam Summer Sale comes to a close.

In a post on the Paradox forums, Wester states that the reversion comes after speaking one-on-one with players and evaluating how transparently the price changes were rolled out. It’s important to note that these changes didn’t come with an official announcement from Paradox, but rather were addressed by a community manager on the forums back in May.

Said community manager stated that “The reason for this is to make our prices match the purchasing power of those areas, as well as create a more equal price point for our products across the globe.”

In today’s post, Wester also states that Paradox will do its best to honor refunds for all purchases made in the affected regions. For any refunds that are unable to be processed, Wester has promised to make a matching donation of the value of that refund to the UN Refugee Agency.