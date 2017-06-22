Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Paradox undoes global price increase in the name of transparency
Paradox undoes global price increase in the name of transparency
June 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
June 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

In May, several players of Paradox-published games began to notice that a large number of DLC expansions and a few base games saw their prices go up in different countries around the globe, including Russia, Canada, the U.K, and beyond. 

Today, after a month of trying to maintain these news prices, Paradox CEO Frederik Wester has announced the company will be reverting these price changes once the Steam Summer Sale comes to a close. 

In a post on the Paradox forums, Wester states that the reversion comes after speaking one-on-one with players and evaluating how transparently the price changes were rolled out. It’s important to note that these changes didn’t come with an official announcement from Paradox, but rather were addressed by a community manager on the forums back in May.

Said community manager stated that “The reason for this is to make our prices match the purchasing power of those areas, as well as create a more equal price point for our products across the globe.”

In today’s post, Wester also states that Paradox will do its best to honor refunds for all purchases made in the affected regions. For any refunds that are unable to be processed, Wester has promised to make a matching donation of the value of that refund to the UN Refugee Agency. 

Related Jobs

Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Junior Game Writer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[06.22.17]
Studio Art Manager
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Character Shading TD
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Character TD / Rigger


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: How Microsoft is pitching the Xbox One X to devs (and consumers)
New VRDC VR/AR Innovation Report reveals the HTC Vive is devs' top target
Valve details SteamVR Knuckles controllers in new setup guide
Improving a game on the Xbox One X helps boost its One S performance, says Xbox exec


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image